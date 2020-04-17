DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DIC Asset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2020_D.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2019_E.pdf













Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
