DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger records revenue shortfalls and improved earnings in first quarter of 2020
2020. április 17., péntek, 12:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
ElringKlinger records revenue shortfalls and improved earnings in first quarter of 2020
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), April 17, 2020 +++ Based on the preliminary results, Group revenue generated by ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE 0007856023 / WKN 785602) was lower in the first quarter of 2020. At EUR 396 million, revenues were noticeably down on the figure of EUR 441 million posted for the first quarter of 2019. The decline by EUR 45 million or 10 % is attributable primarily to the economic downturn in Europe and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Asia, where the Chinese plants, in particular, were affected by the extended New Year vacation and state-ordered closures.
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Phone:
|071 23 / 724-0
|Fax:
|071 23 / 724-9006
|E-mail:
|jens.winter@elringklinger.com
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007856023
|WKN:
|785602
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1024283
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1024283 17-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]