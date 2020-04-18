DGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Brandes

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaltbau Holding AG


b) LEI

52990099LIMD4VYT3175 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Shares of Schaltbau Holding AG


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
24.77 EUR 4458.60 EUR
24.54 EUR 1398.78 EUR
24.50 EUR 612.50 EUR
24.53 EUR 515.13 EUR
24.41 EUR 1879.57 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
24.6238 EUR 8864.5800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
