DGAP-Adhoc: Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of extraordinary general share-holders" meeting in connection with takeover offer of Asklepios
2020. április 18., szombat, 00:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Offer
Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of extraordinary general shareholders" meeting in connection with takeover offer of Asklepios
According to the convocation demand, the extraordinary general shareholders" meeting shall deal with the following agenda items:
- Discussion and eventually resolution on the takeover offer by Asklepios,
- Resolution on a change of the majority requirements for resolutions of the general shareholders" meeting pursuant to Section 17 no. 3 of the articles of association (increase to a majority of 75% of the votes cast or the registered share capital present, respectively),
- Dismissal of the Supervisory Board members Eugen Münch, Wolfgang Mündel, Prof. Dr. Gerhard Ehninger, Jan Hacker, Christine Reißner and Dr. Brigitte Mohn,
- Election of new Supervisory Board members of the shareholder side, and
- Resolution on the payment of an advance payment (Abschlag) of EUR 133,876,940.00 on the expected, fully distributable balance sheet profit, i.e. EUR 2.00 per RHÖN share.
The Management Board will carefully examine the request of B. Braun to convene an extraordinary general shareholders" meeting and take any legally required measures. In the event that an extraordinary general shareholders" meeting is convened pursuant to Section 16 para. 3 WpÜG in accordance with the request of Asklepios, the acceptance period for the takeover offer would be extended to ten weeks from the publication of the offer document (without prejudice to statutory provisions on a further extension).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
|Salzburger Leite 1
|97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9771 - 65-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9771 - 97 467
|E-mail:
|rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007042301
|WKN:
|704230
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1024569
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1024569 18-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
