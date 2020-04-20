





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













All for One Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















20.04.2020 / 12:25







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 08, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 08, 2020



Address:

All for One Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 08, 2020Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 08, 2020Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english

























20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



