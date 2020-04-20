





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















20.04.2020 / 13:16









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Schawei GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Petra

Last name(s):

Schadeberg-Herrmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Krones AG





b) LEI

529900NY2GSZWWUBW049



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006335003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

51.0926 EUR





510926.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

51.0926 EUR





510926.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



