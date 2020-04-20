DGAP-AFR: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die CONSUS Real Estate AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.04.2020

Ort: https://www.consus.ag/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen-2019


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.04.2020

Ort: https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.consus.ag





 
