CONSUS Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.consus.ag/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen-2019


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 23, 2020

Address: https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en













Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag





 
