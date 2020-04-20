DGAP-AFR: Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Sto SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 27, 2020

Address: https://www.sto.de/media/documents/investor_relations/meldungen_2020/Sto_Geschaeftsbericht_2019_deutsch.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 27, 2020

Address: https://www.sto.de/media/documents/investor_relations/meldungen_2020/Sto_Geschaeftsbericht_2019_englisch.pdf













Language: English
Company: Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Ehrenbachstraße 1

79780 Stühlingen

Germany
Internet: www.sto.de





 
