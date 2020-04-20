





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Sto SE & Co. KGaA





/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

















20.04.2020 / 14:27







Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.04.2020



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.04.2020



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die Sto SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 27.04.2020Ort: https://www.sto.de/media/documents/investor_relations/meldungen_2020/Sto_Geschaeftsbericht_2019_deutsch.pdf Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 27.04.2020Ort: https://www.sto.de/media/documents/investor_relations/meldungen_2020/Sto_Geschaeftsbericht_2019_englisch.pdf

























20.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



