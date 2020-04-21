



DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG





/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion













Encavis Asset Management AG acquires solar parks and wind farm with a total capacity of 55.4 megawatts for a special fund

















21.04.2020 / 07:05









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Corporate News





Encavis Asset Management AG acquires solar parks and wind farm with a total capacity of 55.4 megawatts for a special fund

Neubiberg, April 22, 2020 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of SDAX-listed solar park and wind farm operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), recently acquired three solar parks in The Netherlands and one wind farm in Germany with a total generating capacity of more than 55 megawatts (MW).

The renewable energy farms have been acquired by the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II Renewables Europe II (EIF II). The fund targets financial institutions wishing to invest in a diversified portfolio of solar and wind farms in Europe and is administered by HANSAINVEST Lux S.A.

The fund portfolio now includes "Gieboldehausen" wind farm in the district of Göttingen in Lower Saxony. Eight Vestas wind turbines with a total nominal output of 28.5 megawatts were build and commissioned between 2016 and 2019. The turbines were planned by the energy park developer UKA, who will continue the technical wind park management via UKB Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen Betriebsführung.

The three solar parks are located at different sites in The Netherlands. The "Flierbelten" solar park in the province of Overijssel has been feeding up to 5.7 MW into the power grid since the beginning of March 2020. For the photovoltaic systems of the "Jumaheerd" park with a capacity of 6.6 MW, grid connection is imminent. The "Sekdoorn" solar park near the city of Zwolle was built on a quarry pond. After connection to the grid in July 2020, the partly floating plants are expected to generate a total output of 14.6 MW. The PV systems were developed and realised by the Munich-based project planner and energy service provider BayWa r.e.

The EIF II is distributed exclusively by BayernLB. "The special fund is particularly popular by credit institutions, especially German savings and cooperative banks", reports Roland Reichert, Head of the Savings Banks and Financial Institutions Division at BayernLB. "On the one hand the market price model for risk management according to MaRisk, which was developed especially for credit institutions. In addition, renewable energy plants generate stable and predictable cash flows. Given the volatile developments on the capital markets since the outbreak of the corona virus, renewable energy investments bring valuable stability to the portfolio," Reichert continued.

Karsten Mieth, CEO of Encavis Asset Management AG, adds: "We are very pleased that we were able to invest the funds entrusted to us so quickly in solar and wind parks with promising yield prospects and ideal site conditions. Over the past few years, we have established a market position that allows us to realize such projects despite the existing adversities caused by the CoVid-19 pandemic," said Mieth.

These solar and wind power plants save around 57 tonnes of climate-damaging CO 2 emissions every year.



About Encavis Asset Management AG:





Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.



Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of SDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently exceeds 2.4 gigawatts (GW).

The environmental, social and governance services of Encavis AG have been evaluated by ISS-oekom - one of the world"s leading ESG research institutes and rating agencies - and received the ISS-oekom Prime label.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.encavis.com.





Contact:

Encavis Asset Management AG

Tanja Van den Wouwer

Head of Marketing & Communications



Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025



E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com