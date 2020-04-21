DGAP-News: IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 6 May 2020

Tallinn, Estonia, 20 April 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 6 May 2020, 10.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020.



Earnings Call:



CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The call will be held in English.

Please register here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1999711.



The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings call.

Contact:



IuteCredit

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: kristel.kurvits@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 55 88 77 0



Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)

Email: evelin.kanter@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 50 52 72 9

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)

Sven Pauly, Consultant

Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com

Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0

About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.



IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.



The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.



www.iutecredit.com















Language: English
Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.

14, rue Edward Steichen

2540 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
ISIN: XS2033386603
WKN: A2R5LG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1024907





 
