DGAP-News: IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 6 May 2020
2020. április 21., kedd, 09:00
IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020
Tallinn, Estonia, 20 April 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 6 May 2020, 10.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 3M 2020 results on 4 May 2020.
Earnings Call:
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The call will be held in English.
The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings call.
IuteCredit
Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2033386603
|WKN:
|A2R5LG
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1024907
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1024907 21.04.2020
