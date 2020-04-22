DGAP-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts the annual financial statements for 2019. Proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the 2019 net profit in full confirmed
2020. április 21., kedd, 17:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Letter of Intent
M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts the annual financial statements for 2019. Proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the 2019 net profit in full confirmed.
At the same time, the Supervisory Board concurred with the Management Board"s proposal to carry forward the net profit for the 2019 financial year in full to new account. This is intended to secure the company"s liquidity to finance further growth.
The 2019 annual report of M1 Kliniken AG is expected to be published on 20 May 2020.
About M1 Kliniken AG
Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|M1 Kliniken AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
|E-mail:
|ir@m1-kliniken.de
|Internet:
|https://www.m1-kliniken.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0STSQ8
|WKN:
|A0STSQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1026639
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1026639 21-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
