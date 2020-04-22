DGAP-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Letter of Intent





Berlin, 21.04.2020 - The Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the company presented by the Management Board for the financial year 2019 in accordance with Sections 171, 172 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) at its balance sheet meeting today. The annual financial statements are thus adopted in accordance with § 172 AktG.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board concurred with the Management Board"s proposal to carry forward the net profit for the 2019 financial year in full to new account. This is intended to secure the company"s liquidity to finance further growth.

The 2019 annual report of M1 Kliniken AG is expected to be published on 20 May 2020.

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its international expansion and is currently active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, UK and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries. It markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands. www.m1-kliniken.de

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de