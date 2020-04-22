DGAP-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts the annual financial statements for 2019. Proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the 2019 net profit in full confirmed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Letter of Intent


M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts the annual financial statements for 2019. Proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the 2019 net profit in full confirmed


21-Apr-2020 / 17:05 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts the annual financial statements for 2019. Proposal of the Management Board to carry forward the 2019 net profit in full confirmed.


Berlin, 21.04.2020 - The Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the company presented by the Management Board for the financial year 2019 in accordance with Sections 171, 172 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) at its balance sheet meeting today. The annual financial statements are thus adopted in accordance with § 172 AktG.



At the same time, the Supervisory Board concurred with the Management Board"s proposal to carry forward the net profit for the 2019 financial year in full to new account. This is intended to secure the company"s liquidity to finance further growth.



The 2019 annual report of M1 Kliniken AG is expected to be published on 20 May 2020.



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its international expansion and is currently active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, UK and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries. It markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands. www.m1-kliniken.de






Contact:

Patrick Brenske, Management Board

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de







21-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG

Grünauer Straße 5

12557 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1026639





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1026639  21-Apr-2020 CET/CEST







