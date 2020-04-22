DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary Q1 2020 results
2020. április 21., kedd, 17:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
TRATON SE announces preliminary Q1 2020 results
Munich, 21 April 2020 - The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still has a significant impact on TRATON GROUP"s business.
As a result, the production chains in the commercial vehicle industry has largely come to a standstill. Supplier bottlenecks led to extensive production stops within the TRATON GROUP.
The aforementioned developments have a negative impact on the expected financial results of the TRATON GROUP.
Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the first quarter of 2020:
- Sales revenue of around 5.7 billion Euros.
- Operating profit of around 160 million Euros and a return on sales margin of around 2.8%.
- The industrial business net cash flow amounted to around -170 million Euros.
- Industrial business net liquidity amounted to around -160 million Euros.
As already announced on March 23, 2020 the TRATON GROUP has already implemented extensive counter measures to reduce costs. Securing liquidity has the highest priority and optimizing working capital and prioritizing investments are key focus areas.
The TRATON GROUP is planning the phased restart of production in the coming weeks with enhanced safety standards for the workforce.
An updated prognosis on its business development in 2020 is, considering the currently fast-moving changes, still not possible.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1026655
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1026655 21-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]