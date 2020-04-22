

TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary Q1 2020 results





TRATON SE announces preliminary Q1 2020 results





Munich, 21 April 2020 - The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still has a significant impact on TRATON GROUP"s business.







As a result, the production chains in the commercial vehicle industry has largely come to a standstill. Supplier bottlenecks led to extensive production stops within the TRATON GROUP.







The aforementioned developments have a negative impact on the expected financial results of the TRATON GROUP.







Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the first quarter of 2020:







- Sales revenue of around 5.7 billion Euros.







- Operating profit of around 160 million Euros and a return on sales margin of around 2.8%.







- The industrial business net cash flow amounted to around -170 million Euros.







- Industrial business net liquidity amounted to around -160 million Euros.







As already announced on March 23, 2020 the TRATON GROUP has already implemented extensive counter measures to reduce costs. Securing liquidity has the highest priority and optimizing working capital and prioritizing investments are key focus areas.







The TRATON GROUP is planning the phased restart of production in the coming weeks with enhanced safety standards for the workforce.







An updated prognosis on its business development in 2020 is, considering the currently fast-moving changes, still not possible.







Contact:

Rolf Woller



Head of Treasury and Investor Relations



T +49 162 172 33 62



rolf.woller@traton.com



TRATON SE



Dachauer Str. 641



80995 Munich, Germany



www.traton.com















