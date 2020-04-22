DGAP-News: CENTOGENE Releases a New Swab Product to Facilitate the Simple Diagnosis of COVID-19
2020. április 21., kedd, 17:00
PRESS RELEASE
CENTOGENE Releases a New Swab Product to Facilitate the Simple Diagnosis of COVID-19
Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of the Company, stated, "We are all interested in stopping the COVID-19 outbreak. The critical solution to handling the pandemic is the early and fast identification of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. This should not just be happening at the end of the virus"s cycle, after an individual has started demonstrating symptoms and already spread the virus." He continues, "Fighting this pandemic and a further outbreak requires early preventive testing, and in turn, specific medical products which are currently in limited supply. The production and rapid delivery of these materials in large quantities will contribute to a significant decrease in outbreak - as well as a return to normalcy."
###
About CENTOGENE
The Company"s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients" blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners" ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.
