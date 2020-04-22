



CENTOGENE Releases a New Swab Product to Facilitate the Simple Diagnosis of COVID-19



Cambridge, MA, USA & Rostock/Berlin, Germany, April 21, 2020 ─ CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the production and global distribution of CentoSwab(TM). This sample collection kit is fully validated for pharyngeal sampling in the detection of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. Manufactured in Germany, the kit consists of a sterile package containing a swab and collection tube. This solution is part of the Company"s global initiative to support the logistics and fast diagnosis of COVID-19 as early as possible.

Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of the Company, stated, "We are all interested in stopping the COVID-19 outbreak. The critical solution to handling the pandemic is the early and fast identification of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. This should not just be happening at the end of the virus"s cycle, after an individual has started demonstrating symptoms and already spread the virus." He continues, "Fighting this pandemic and a further outbreak requires early preventive testing, and in turn, specific medical products which are currently in limited supply. The production and rapid delivery of these materials in large quantities will contribute to a significant decrease in outbreak - as well as a return to normalcy."

About CENTOGENE



CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.1 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019, or an average of approximately 600 data points per patient.

The Company"s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients" blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners" ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.



Media Contact:

CENTOGENE



Ben Legg



Corporate Communications

press@centogene.com

MC Services AG



Anne Hennecke / Susanne Kutter



0211 529252 22 / 0211 529252 27

centogene@mc-services.eu



Important Notice and Disclaimer



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company"s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward looking statements are based on management"s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company"s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our registration statement on form F-1, as amended (file no. 333-234177) and other current reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.