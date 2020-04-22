DGAP-Adhoc: Hannover Rück SE: Hannover Re withdraws profit guidance for 2020
2020. április 21., kedd, 18:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Hannover, 21 April 2020: In view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the associated increased uncertainty surrounding both the claims development and the capital market environment, Hannover Re is withdrawing its profit guidance for the current year.
Corporate Communications:
Karl Steinle
Tel. +49 511 5604-1500
E-Mail: karl.steinle@hannover-re.com
Media Relations:
Oliver Süss
Tel. +49 511 5604-1502
E-Mail: oliver.suess@hannover-re.com
Investor Relations:
Julia Hartmann
Tel. +49 511 5604-1529
E-Mail: julia.hartmann@hannover-re.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hannover Rück SE
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1500
|Fax:
|+49-(0)511-5604-1648
|Internet:
|www.hannover-re.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008402215
|WKN:
|840 221
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1026617
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1026617 21-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
