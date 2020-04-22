DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG special review lasts until April 27 2020. Analysis so far provides no evidence of balance sheet manipulation
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Wirecard AG has just been informed by KPMG that the auditing company will present the results of the ongoing special audit on Monday, April 27, 2020. In the remaining days, data inventories still received are to be processed and taken into account.
In accordance with the audit assignment, to date no substantial findings have been made in all four areas of the audit - the Third Party Partner Business (TPA) and Merchant Cash Advance (MCA)/Digital Lending divisions, as well as the business activities in India and Singapore - which would have led to a need for correction of the annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 investigation period. No evidence was found for the publicly raised allegations of balance sheet manipulation.
Since October 2019, KPMG has been conducting a special investigation on behalf of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG in order to clarify the accusations of balance sheet manipulation made against the company by the media. In the interests of transparent processes, Wirecard AG will make the report to be published available on its homepage in the "Transparency" section.
As announced, the publication of the annual financial statements and the annual press conference will take place on April 30, 2020.
Contact:
Iris Stöckl
VP Corp.Com./IR
Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424
e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
