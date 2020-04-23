DGAP-News: LUDWIG BECK - Significant decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdown
CORPORATE QUARTERLY REPORT
LUDWIG BECK - Significant decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdown
Economic environment and development in retail
The COVID-19 pandemic plunged the German economy into a recession again after this danger seemed to have been averted in 2019. Production had recovered significantly at the beginning of 2020. Incoming orders in the industry also indicated a subdued upward trend. The global economy stabilized and the easing of trade disputes between the United States and China made the prospects for the German export economy appear favourable. However, the COVID-19 pandemic that hit Germany in mid-February with massive cuts from exit restrictions and decommissioning of all public life changed this trend massively and eventually led to changes in household consumption.
The stationary retail has been particularly affected by the nationwide shutdown. Since March 18, 2020, all fashion companies in Bavaria have had to close their brick-and-mortar points of sale and were therefore faced with a 100 percent loss of sales. Other federal states followed this approach in the following days.
The closure of the department stores is still in effect. There will be a loosening in Bavaria from April 27, 2020, however, only for shops of less than 800 sqm.
The drop in sales in stationary fashion retail was 60% in March (source: TextilWirtschaft). Already in February, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were reflected in the sales, on the one hand by a slump in the tourist numbers and their resulting purchasing power and on the other hand by a more cautious consumption behaviour by private households. In the last week of February, the textile industry reported a drop in sales of minus 16%. Overall, the first quarter ended with a decrease of 26%, according to the TW-Testclub.
GENERAL PRESENTATION OF FIGURES IN THE INTERIM REPORT
As of April 30, 2019, the Group had sold the shares in the WORMLAND division ("discontinued operations"). The following report mainly deals with the continued operations in the previous year"s figures.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS SITUATION
Development of sales
The operating result (EBIT) was € -1.5 million and thus significantly below the previous year (€ -0.1 million).
As in the previous year, the financial result of the continuing business divisions for the first quarter was € -0.6 million.
With earnings before taxes of € -2.1 million (previous year: € -0.7 million) and deferred tax income of € 0.8 million (previous year: € 0.3 million), the result after taxes was € -1.4 million (previous year: € -0.4 million).
For the WORMLAND division, which was discontinued in the 2019 financial year, the result as of March 31, 2019, was € -2.1 million.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Balance sheet structure
Among the long-term assets, in addition to the usage rights to be recognized for rental contracts, the property at Munich"s Marienplatz was still one of the main items. This is accounted for at over € 70 million. Overall, non-current assets amounted to € 160.6 million (previous year: € 161.7 million).
Current assets rose from € 15.5 million (December 31, 2019) to € 21.9 million. There was a seasonal increase of inventories from € 12.3 million (December 31, 2019) by € 2.5 million to € 14.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents were € 3.5 million (December 31, 2019: € 0.6 million).
FINANCIAL SITUATION
Balance sheet structure
Long-term liabilities decreased mainly due to the reduction in financial liabilities by € 1.1 million and amounted to € 92.3 million (December 31, 2019: € 93.5 million).
Current liabilities rose from € 22.1 million (December 31, 2019) to € 30.0 million. In addition to the negative result in the first quarter of the current financial year, the reason for this development was the reduction in long-term liabilities, the financing of the seasonal increase in inventories and the expansion in bank balances. The Group"s total liabilities as of March 31, 2020, were € 122.3 million (December 31, 2019: € 115.6 million).
Cash flow from operating activities after the first three months of 2020 was € -5.1 million (previous year: € -3.4 million). Cash flow from investing activities was € -0.4 million, unchanged vis-à-vis last year"s quarter. Cash flow from financing activities was € 8.3 million (previous year: € 3.4 million).
EMPLOYEES
FORECAST REPORT
Nevertheless, governments, international organizations, and economic researchers constantly try to predict economic developments as precisely as possible using various assumptions. While the forecast of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020 by the Federal Government and the EU Commission in January was still 1.1%, the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) expects GDP to decline by -4%.
A survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that executives in the fashion and sporting goods industry expect sales to decline by 20 to 25%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is even forecast to decline by 35 to 40%. It is also assumed that the impact on sales and earnings will be felt for between three and twelve months. From today"s perspective, it cannot be predicted whether sales will return to pre-crisis levels.
KEY FIGURES OF THE GROUP
BALANCE-SHEET
