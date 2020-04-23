DGAP-News: Consus Real Estate AG: Invitation to the conference call on 23 April, 2020, 14:00 (CEST)
2020. április 23., csütörtök, 09:42
Consus Real Estate AG: Invitation to the conference call on 23 April, 2020, 14:00 (CEST)
The Management Board of CONSUS Real Estate AG invites all investors and interested parties to the preliminary FY 2019 results presentation in a telephone conference on 23 April 2020 at 14:00 (CEST).
The presentation can be downloaded at https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en. It will be broadcasted live via webcast. Please use the link https://webcasts.eqs.com/consus20200423/no-audio .
For the audio broadcast, please use the dial-in numbers listed below. You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (5 - 10 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time. When prompted, provide the passcode.
Contact:
About Consus Real Estate AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CONSUS Real Estate AG
|Kurfürstendamm 188-189
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
|E-mail:
|info@consus.ag
|Internet:
|www.consus.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA414
|WKN:
|A2DA41
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1028107
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1028107 23.04.2020
