Consus Real Estate AG: Invitation to the conference call on 23 April, 2020, 14:00 (CEST)

The Management Board of CONSUS Real Estate AG invites all investors and interested parties to the preliminary FY 2019 results presentation in a telephone conference on 23 April 2020 at 14:00 (CEST).

The presentation can be downloaded at https://www.consus.ag/financial-reports-presentations-2019?lang=en. It will be broadcasted live via webcast. Please use the link https://webcasts.eqs.com/consus20200423/no-audio .

For the audio broadcast, please use the dial-in numbers listed below. You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (5 - 10 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time. When prompted, provide the passcode.

Passcode:

160829

Location

Phone Type

Phone Number

France

National

+33 9 80093403

Germany

National

+49 32 214219744

Switzerland , Zurich

Local

+41 (0)43 550 0244

United Kingdom , London

Local

+44 (0)20 8089 4223

United States , Montgomery

Local

+1 334-777-6985



Contact:



Investor Relations



investors@consus.ag

+49 30 965 357 90 264

About Consus Real Estate AG



Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with its headquarters in Berlin, is the leading real estate developer in the top 9 cities in Germany. As of 31 December 2019, Consus" development portfolio had a gross development value (GDV) of EUR 12.3 billion. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential construction, which are sold to institutional investors through forward sales. Due to its own construction expertise and the digitalisation of construction processes, Consus operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. Consus provides the realisation of projects from planning and execution to handover, property management and related services through its subsidiaries Consus RE AG and Consus Swiss Finance AG. The shares of Consus are included in the scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded via XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.