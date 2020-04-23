DGAP-AFR: AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AKASOL AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






AKASOL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








23.04.2020 / 10:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AKASOL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.akasol.com/de/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.akasol.com/en/annual-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.akasol.com/de/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.akasol.com/en/annual-reports













Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com





 
