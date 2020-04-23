





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Straße, Hausnr.:

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

PLZ:

40468

Ort:

Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Schroders plc

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: London, Großbritannien



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

15.04.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

3,04 %

0,00 %

3,04 %

180492172

letzte Mitteilung

2,97 %

0,01 %

2,97 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0006602006



5478497

%

3,04 %

Summe

5478497

3,04 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

CFD

N/A

N/A

Bar

7064

0,00 %







Summe

7064

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management North America Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder US Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Unit Trusts Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder International Finance B.V.

%

%

%

Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A.

%

%

%









Schroders plc

%

%

%

Schroder Administration Limited

%

%

%

Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Schroder & Co. Limited

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

21.04.2020



