DGAP-PVR: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. április 23., csütörtök, 16:49







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft







GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








23.04.2020 / 16:49



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Straße, Hausnr.: Peter-Müller-Straße 12
PLZ: 40468
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Schroders plc
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: London, Großbritannien

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

15.04.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,04 % 0,00 % 3,04 % 180492172
letzte Mitteilung 2,97 % 0,01 % 2,97 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006602006
5478497 % 3,04 %
Summe 5478497 3,04 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
CFD N/A N/A Bar 7064 0,00 %
      Summe 7064 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:






















































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Limited % % %
 


Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder US Holdings Inc. % % %
Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. % % %
 


Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Unit Trusts Limited % % %
 


Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited % % %
 


Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder International Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder International Finance B.V. % % %
Schroder Investment Management (Europe) S.A. % % %
 


Schroders plc % % %
Schroder Administration Limited % % %
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited % % %
Schroder & Co. Limited % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

21.04.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Peter-Müller-Straße 12

40468 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.gea.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1028767  23.04.2020 



