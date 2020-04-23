DGAP-AFR: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: https://behrens.ag/finanzberichte/geschaeftsbericht/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG

Bogenstraße 43-45

22926 Ahrensburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.behrens.ag





 
