Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








23.04.2020



Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.05.2020

Ort: https://www.xetra-gold.com/downloads/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.05.2020

Ort: https://www.xetra-gold.com/en/downloads/













Sprache: Deutsch
Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH

Postfach

60485 Frankfurt

Deutschland
www.xetra-gold.com





 
