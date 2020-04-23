DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2020 / 18:48



Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2020

Address: https://www.xetra-gold.com/downloads/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2020

Address: https://www.xetra-gold.com/en/downloads/













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse Commodities GmbH

Postfach

60485 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.xetra-gold.com





 
