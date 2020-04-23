DGAP-PVR: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. április 23., csütörtök, 19:25
In a letter dated 21 April 2020, received on 22 April 2020, EQMC Europe Development Capital Fund Plc, Dublin, Ireland, sent Leifheit AG the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 (1) WpHG:
"Dear Sir or Madam,
By voting rights notification dated 15 April 2020, EQMC Europe Development Capital Fund Plc ("EQMC SICAV"), notified that on 9 April 2020 EQMC SICAV exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ("Leifheit") in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. EQMC SICAV is hereby represented by Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A. acting as its investment manager.
In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG as follows:
The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.44% of the voting rights in Leifheit by EQMC SICAV, which led to the aforementioned voting rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by its own the equity."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1028829 23.04.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]