DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper expects very strong first quarter for financial year 2020 - earnings outlook for the full financial year 2020 confirmed

Uniper expects very strong first quarter for financial year 2020 - earnings outlook for the full financial year 2020 confirmed


As already indicated in the communication in the 2020 outlook, Uniper has made a very strong start to the 2020 financial year. Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2020, both adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) of approximately € 650m (prior year Q1: € 185m) and adjusted net income of approximately €500m (prior year Q1: € 117m) will, as expected, be significantly higher than in the same quarter of the prior year.



Looking ahead to the 2020 financial year as a whole, Uniper continues to fully adhere to its published forecast, even under current market conditions.



All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results / financial figures for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on 7 May 2020 as announced.



The key figures used are explained in the Annual Report 2019 of Uniper SE. The Annual Report 2019 of Uniper SE is available at www.uniper.energy.






