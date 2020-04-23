DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results





As already indicated in the communication in the 2020 outlook, Uniper has made a very strong start to the 2020 financial year. Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2020, both adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted EBIT) of approximately € 650m (prior year Q1: € 185m) and adjusted net income of approximately €500m (prior year Q1: € 117m) will, as expected, be significantly higher than in the same quarter of the prior year.

Looking ahead to the 2020 financial year as a whole, Uniper continues to fully adhere to its published forecast, even under current market conditions.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results / financial figures for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on 7 May 2020 as announced.

The key figures used are explained in the Annual Report 2019 of Uniper SE. The Annual Report 2019 of Uniper SE is available at www.uniper.energy.

