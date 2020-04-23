DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Personnel





Cologne, April 23, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, "Vapiano" or "Company") decided today to extend, until the 30th of June 2020, the appointment of the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Vanessa Hall, as member and Chairwoman of the Management Board, which has been effective since September 2019. Ms. Vanessa Hall has agreed to continue to manage the Company until that date, by which time a decision on the opening of insolvency proceedings is also expected.

Furthermore, Mr. Johann Stohner, Managing Director of the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal Deutschland GmbH and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) at Vapiano since July 2019, is leaving the Company"s Management Board as of today"s date, in best agreement with the Supervisory Board and the preliminary insolvency administrator. After the Company has filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings, the consulting mandate with Alvarez & Marsal, which was set up until the successful completion of the non-bankruptcy restructuring and in which Johann Stohner acts as CTO, will be terminated by mutual agreement.





Lutz Scharpe, CFO Vapiano SE.