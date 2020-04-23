DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE: Extension of the appointment of Vanessa Hall as CEO, resignation of Johann Stohner as CTO
2020. április 23., csütörtök, 19:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Vapiano SE: Extension of the appointment of Vanessa Hall as CEO, resignation of Johann Stohner as CTO
Cologne, April 23, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9, "Vapiano" or "Company") decided today to extend, until the 30th of June 2020, the appointment of the Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Vanessa Hall, as member and Chairwoman of the Management Board, which has been effective since September 2019. Ms. Vanessa Hall has agreed to continue to manage the Company until that date, by which time a decision on the opening of insolvency proceedings is also expected.
Furthermore, Mr. Johann Stohner, Managing Director of the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal Deutschland GmbH and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) at Vapiano since July 2019, is leaving the Company"s Management Board as of today"s date, in best agreement with the Supervisory Board and the preliminary insolvency administrator. After the Company has filed for the opening of insolvency proceedings, the consulting mandate with Alvarez & Marsal, which was set up until the successful completion of the non-bankruptcy restructuring and in which Johann Stohner acts as CTO, will be terminated by mutual agreement.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1028845
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1028845 23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]