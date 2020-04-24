DGAP-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf













Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG

Gärtnerstraße 60

80992 München

Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag





 
