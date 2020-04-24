DGAP-AFR: Nucletron Electronic AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. április 24., péntek, 00:00







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Nucletron Electronic AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Nucletron Electronic AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








24.04.2020 / 00:00



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Nucletron Electronic AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2019/Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pdf













24.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Nucletron Electronic AG

Gärtnerstraße 60

80992 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.nucletron.ag





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1028929  24.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028929&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum