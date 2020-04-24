DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
2020. április 24., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Media Release, April 24, 2020
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended March 31, 2020 amounted to CHF 758 mn (profit of CHF 890 mn in the same period 2019). For an investment company, the reported result reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG"s interim report as at March 31, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com
