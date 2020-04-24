

BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht





Medienmitteilung vom 24. April 2020



Die BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) hat heute den Zwischenbericht per 31. März 2020 veröffentlicht, welcher über die Ergebnisentwicklung für die ersten drei Monate 2020 informiert.



Basierend auf den konsolidierten Zahlen weist die BB Biotech AG im Zwischenabschluss per



31. März 2020 einen Verlust nach Steuern von CHF 758 Mio. aus (Gewinn von CHF 890 Mio. in derselben Vorjahresperiode). Bei einer Beteiligungsgesellschaft reflektiert das Ergebnis die Aktienkursentwicklung der Unternehmen, die im Portfolio gehalten werden.



Der Zwischenbericht per 31. März 2020 der BB Biotech AG ist auf www.bbbiotech.com verfügbar.



Für weitere Informationen:



Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Schweiz



Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch



www.bbbiotech.com



UnternehmensprofilBB Biotech beteiligt sich an Gesellschaften im Wachstumsmarkt Biotechnologie und ist einer der weltweit grössten Anleger in diesem Sektor.



BB Biotech ist in der Schweiz, in Deutschland und in Italien notiert. Der Fokus der Beteiligungen liegt auf jenen börsennotierten Gesellschaften, die sich auf die Entwicklung und Vermarktung neuartiger Medikamente konzentrieren. Für die Selektion der Beteiligungen stützt sich BB Biotech auf die Fundamentalanalyse von Ärzten und Molekularbiologen. Der Verwaltungsrat verfügt über eine langjährige industrielle und wissenschaftliche Erfahrung.



Haftungsausschluss



Diese Veröffentlichung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen und Erwartungen sowie Beurteilungen, Ansichten und Annahmen. Diese Aussagen beruhen auf den aktuellen Erwartungen von BB Biotech, ihren Direktoren und leitenden Mitarbeitenden und sind daher mit Risiken und Unsicherheiten verbunden, die sich mit der Zeit ändern können. Da die tatsächlichen Entwicklungen erheblich abweichen können, übernehmen BB Biotech, ihre Direktoren und leitenden Mitarbeitenden diesbezüglich keine Haftung. Alle in dieser Veröffentlichung enthaltenen Aussagen werden nur mit Stand vom Zeitpunkt dieser Veröffentlichung getätigt, und BB Biotech, ihre Direktoren und leitenden Mitarbeitenden gehen keinerlei Verpflichtung ein, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen aufgrund neuer Informationen, künftiger Ereignisse oder sonstiger Faktoren zu aktualisieren.

















