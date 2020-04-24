DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht
2020. április 24., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Schlagwort(e): Zwischenbericht
Medienmitteilung vom 24. April 2020
BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht
Basierend auf den konsolidierten Zahlen weist die BB Biotech AG im Zwischenabschluss per
Der Zwischenbericht per 31. März 2020 der BB Biotech AG ist auf www.bbbiotech.com verfügbar.
Für weitere Informationen:
UnternehmensprofilBB Biotech beteiligt sich an Gesellschaften im Wachstumsmarkt Biotechnologie und ist einer der weltweit grössten Anleger in diesem Sektor.
Haftungsausschluss
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-Mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1028199
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1028199 24.04.2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]