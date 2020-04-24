DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio
2020. április 24., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Rapporto intermedio
Comunicato stampa del 24 aprile 2020
BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio
Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta nella chiusura intermedia al 31 marzo 2020 un perdita al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 758 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 890 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). In una società di partecipazione, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.
Il rapporto intermedio al 31 marzo 2020 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com
Per ulteriori informazioni
Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 02 72 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com
Profilo aziendale
Disclaimer
|Lingua:
|Italiano
|Società:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Schweiz
|Telefono:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|Numero di Sicurezza:
|A0NFN3
|Elencati:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1028199
|Fine annuncio
|DGAP News-Service
1028199 24.04.2020 CET/CEST
