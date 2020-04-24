

Comunicato stampa del 24 aprile 2020



BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) ha pubblicato in data odierna il proprio rapporto intermedio al 31 marzo 2020, che fornisce informazioni sull"andamento operativo per i primi tre mesi 2020.



Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta nella chiusura intermedia al 31 marzo 2020 un perdita al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 758 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 890 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). In una società di partecipazione, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.



Il rapporto intermedio al 31 marzo 2020 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com



Per ulteriori informazioni



Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 02 72 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com



Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, telefono +41 44 267 67 14, e-mail mga@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com



Profilo aziendale



BB Biotech acquista partecipazioni in società attive nel settore biotech, caratterizzato da un"elevata crescita, ed è uno dei maggiori investitori a livello mondiale in questo comparto. BB Biotech è quotata sulle borse valori di Svizzera, Germania e Italia. La focalizzazione delle partecipazioni è incentrata sulle società biotech quotate in borsa specializzate nello sviluppo e nella commercializzazione di farmaci innovativi. Ai fini della selezione delle partecipazioni, BB Biotech fa affidamento sull"analisi fondamentale di medici e biologi molecolari di rinomata fama. Il Consiglio di Amministrazione vanta inoltre una pluriennale esperienza in campo sia industriale che scientifico.



Disclaimer



Il presente comunicato stampa contiene dichiarazioni previsionali e aspettative, nonché valutazioni, opinioni e ipotesi. Tali affermazioni sono basate sulle stime attuali di BB Biotech nonché dei suoi direttori e funzionari, e sono quindi soggette a rischi e a incertezze che possono variare nel tempo. Poiché gli sviluppi effettivi possono discostarsi significativamente da quanto preventivato, BB Biotech e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi responsabilità a tale riguardo. Tutte le dichiarazioni con carattere previsionale contenute nel presente comunicato stampa vengono effettuate soltanto in riferimento alla data della relativa pubblicazione; BB Biotech e i suoi direttori e funzionari declinano qualsiasi obbligo volto ad aggiornare qualsivoglia dichiarazione previsionale a seguito di nuove informazioni, eventi futuri o altri fattori.

















