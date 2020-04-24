DGAP-AFR: Siemens AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Siemens Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.05.2020

Ort: http://www.siemens.com/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.05.2020

Ort: http://www.siemens.com/financialreports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
