Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








24.04.2020 / 11:38




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Thomas
Nachname(n): Eichelmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Wirecard AG


b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
ISIN: XS1971439911


b) Art des Geschäfts

Automatische Rückzahlung von 300 BRC-Zertifikaten in bar bei Laufzeitende. Erläuterung: Automatische Rückzahlung von im April 2019 gezeichneten 300 Autocall Barrier Reverse Convertible-Zertifkaten der Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd., Jersey (Laufzeit 1 Jahr, Korb aus 2 Basiswerten, darunter die Wirecard-Aktie) bei Laufzeitende der Zertifikate in bar wie folgt: pro Zertifikat EUR 1.000,00: für 300 Zertfikate insgesamt EUR 300.000,00.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-04-23; UTC±0


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
59305  24.04.2020 


