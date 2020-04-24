





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















24.04.2020 / 11:38









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Thomas

Nachname(n):

Eichelmann



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Wirecard AG





b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

ISIN:

XS1971439911





b) Art des Geschäfts

Automatische Rückzahlung von 300 BRC-Zertifikaten in bar bei Laufzeitende. Erläuterung: Automatische Rückzahlung von im April 2019 gezeichneten 300 Autocall Barrier Reverse Convertible-Zertifkaten der Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd., Jersey (Laufzeit 1 Jahr, Korb aus 2 Basiswerten, darunter die Wirecard-Aktie) bei Laufzeitende der Zertifikate in bar wie folgt: pro Zertifikat EUR 1.000,00: für 300 Zertfikate insgesamt EUR 300.000,00.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-04-23; UTC±0





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



