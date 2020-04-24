DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Wirecard AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
