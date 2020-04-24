DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q2 FY2020 results on May 4, 2020

Luxembourg, April 24, 2020 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on May 4, 2020, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q2 FY2020 results.



In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company"s development in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 (ends September 30, 2020) by means of a presentation. The Q2 report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com on May 4, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on May 4, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.


Information on the conference call:



Date: May 4, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST

Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)



Dial-ins:



























+32 2 588 43 69 Belgium
+45 69 91 82 67 Denmark
+358 9 42720657 Finland
+33 4 82 98 62 47 France
+49 30 233225775 Germany
+39 02 6006 3141 Italy
+81 3 4540 2577 Japan
+352 28 48 74 25 Luxembourg
+31 40 744 1295 Netherlands
+41 43 550 14 52 Switzerland
+44 1635 598061 United Kingdom
+1 516 269 8983 United States of America

 

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.



Further information is available on the company"s website at www.ir.stabilus.com.



Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +352 286 770 21

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com



Press contact:

Tobias Eberle

Tel.: +49 69 794090 24

E-Mail: Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications



 



About Stabilus



As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. In the 2019 fiscal year, Stabilus reported sales revenues of EUR 951.3 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.















Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 286 770 1
Fax: +352 286 770 99
E-mail: info.lu@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: LU1066226637
WKN: A113Q5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1029601





 
