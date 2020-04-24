DGAP-AFR: Linde plc (EU): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Linde plc bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.04.2020

Ort: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

Großbritannien
Internet: www.linde.com





 
