1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Metin
Last name(s): Colpan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
41.2301 USD 64442.6463 USD
41.2301 USD 67988.4349 USD
41.2301 USD 55866.7855 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
41.2301 USD 188297.8667 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
