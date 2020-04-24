DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








24.04.2020 / 22:20




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Sackers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
41.0000 USD 1778498.0000 USD
41.0000 USD 473058.0000 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
41.0000 USD 2251556.0000 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
