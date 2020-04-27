



ProCredit Holding will hold its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 as an online event without physical presence and will postpone the resolution on the appropriation of profit for the year

- Comprehensive Management Statement on the status of the group with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic published

- Vote on the proposal for the appropriation of profits planned for the fourth quarter of 2020

Frankfurt am Main, 27 April 2020 - In view of the authorities" ban on large-scale events until at least 31 August 2020, the Management and the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding) have decided to hold the company"s Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 as an online event without physical presence (a virtual Annual General Meeting) in accordance with the legal amendments passed by the German Federal Parliament (C19-AuswBekG).

In addition, it was decided that no proposal would be presented to the shareholders for a resolution on the appropriation of the profit for the 2019 financial year at the Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding scheduled for May. The Management Board plans to submit a proposal for the appropriation of profits to be approved by the General Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2020. A comprehensive Management Statement on the status of the ProCredit group with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic was published today on https://procredit-holding.com/

