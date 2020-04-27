DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: ProCredit Holding will hold its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 as an online event without physical presence and will postpone the resolution on the appropriation of profit for the year
2020. április 27., hétfő, 06:58
ProCredit Holding will hold its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 as an online event without physical presence and will postpone the resolution on the appropriation of profit for the year
- Comprehensive Management Statement on the status of the group with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic published
- Vote on the proposal for the appropriation of profits planned for the fourth quarter of 2020
Frankfurt am Main, 27 April 2020 - In view of the authorities" ban on large-scale events until at least 31 August 2020, the Management and the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding) have decided to hold the company"s Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 as an online event without physical presence (a virtual Annual General Meeting) in accordance with the legal amendments passed by the German Federal Parliament (C19-AuswBekG).
In addition, it was decided that no proposal would be presented to the shareholders for a resolution on the appropriation of the profit for the 2019 financial year at the Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding scheduled for May. The Management Board plans to submit a proposal for the appropriation of profits to be approved by the General Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2020. A comprehensive Management Statement on the status of the ProCredit group with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic was published today on https://procredit-holding.com/
Contact:
About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Forward-looking statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-69-951437-0
|Fax:
|+49-69-951437-168
|E-mail:
|pch.info@procredit-group.com
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006223407
|WKN:
|622340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1029885
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1029885 27.04.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]