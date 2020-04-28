





1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Apr 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.41 %

14.03 %

14.44 %

123565586

Previous notification

0.60 %

13.78 %

14.39 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060



489775

%

0.40 %

US97654L1089



18620

%

0.02 %

Total

508395

0.41 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to Recall

Open



5989363

4.85 %

Swap

21.08.2020



35952

0.03 %

Call Warrant

21.08.2020



28747

0.02 %

Call Option

17.12.2021



1388072

1.12 %

Exchangeable Bond

02.10.2024



87216

0.07 %





Total

7529350

6.09 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swap

31.12.2030



Cash

3209310

2.60 %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030



Cash

2076009

1.68 %

Put Warrant

31.12.2030



Cash

489408

0.40 %

CFD

17.04.2030



Cash

972540

0.79 %

Put Option

17.12.2021



Physical

3054361

2.47 %







Total

9801628

7.93 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

10.03 %

10.27 %









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

23 Apr 2020



