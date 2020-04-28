DGAP-CMS: United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 4th Interim Announcement


In the period from 20 April 2020 up to and including 24 April 2020, United Internet AG purchased a total of 7,798 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 2 April 2020 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 3 April 2020.



Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice)
20 April 2020 5,565 29.8944
21 April 2020 501 29.9736
22 April 2020 210 29.9590
23 April 2020 0 0.0000
24 April 2020 1,522 29.9078
     

 

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 3 April 2020 is 422,754 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.



The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, 27 April 2020



United Internet AG



Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
