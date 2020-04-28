

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action





Heidelberg Pharma AG Plans Capital Increase to Fund Its ATAC Development Program





27-Apr-2020 / 17:43 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



Heidelberg Pharma AG Plans Capital Increase to Fund Its ATAC Development Program



- Cash capital increase of up to 10% using authorized capital with shareholders" preemptive rights disapplied; private placement with dievini and selected institutional investors



Ladenburg, Germany, 27 April 2020 - The Executive Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma (FSE: WL6) today adopted a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a private placement of new shares via an accelerated book building transaction.



Heidelberg Pharma will offer up to 2,820,961 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 each and full dividend rights as of 1 December 2018 from authorized capital in return for cash contributions, thereby increasing its share capital from EUR 28,209,611.00 by up to EUR 2,820,961.00 to up to EUR 31,030,572.00. The shares will be issued excluding pre-emptive rights and are expected to be admitted to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following their issuance.



Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close on 27 April 2020 in the evening, although the bookrunners reserve the right to close the books at any time.



In its ad hoc release dated 22 January 2020, the Company announced that it had received a financing commitment from dievini, according to which dievini will provide the Company with liquid funds of up to EUR 15 million. Against this background, dievini has declared its willingness that it will acquire any New Shares not subscribed for by institutional investors in the private placements.



Heidelberg Pharma AG plans to use the expected total gross proceeds from the capital increase to secure the further development and marketing of the proprietary ATAC technology (Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates), in particular the clinical development of the proprietary ATAC candidate HDP-101 until mid-2021.



MainFirst Bank AG, Kennedyallee 76, 60596 Frankfurt, Germany, acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner, will execute the capital increase.



Important notes



This ad hoc announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Specifically, this document does not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation to submit an offer to buy securities in the United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia. The shares of Heidelberg Pharma AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")), unless they have been registered or are exempt from registration under the Securities Act. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of shares in the United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia.



+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Heidelberg Pharma



Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company"s proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

Contact



Heidelberg Pharma AG



Sylvia Wimmer



Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29



Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com



Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR support



MC Services AG



Katja Arnold (CIRO)



Managing Director & Partner



Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40



Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company"s business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company"s strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.













27-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



