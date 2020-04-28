DGAP-AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Siemens Healthineers AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Siemens Healthineers AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.05.2020

Ort: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/de/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.05.2020

Ort: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
