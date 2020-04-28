DGAP-AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. április 27., hétfő, 18:01







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Healthineers AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








27.04.2020 / 18:01



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Siemens Healthineers AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2020

Address: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/de/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2020

Address: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications













27.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1030919  27.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1030919&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum