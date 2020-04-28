DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises EUR 14.4 Million From Private Placement
2020. április 27., hétfő, 21:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Heidelberg Pharma AG Raises EUR 14.4 Million From Private Placement
Ladenburg, Germany, 27 April 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6) announces that it has successfully raised approximately EUR 14.4 million in gross proceeds through a private placement via an accelerated book building transaction. Heidelberg Pharma issued 2,820,961 new shares from authorized capital, which corresponds to approximately 10% of the current share capital. Of these, 2,679,961 shares were allocated to the main investor dievini Hopp Biotech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, (dievini) as well as 141,000 shares to institutional investors at a price of EUR 5.10 per share, which represents a discount of approximately 5% to the daily closing price. The capital measure will increase the total number of registered shares after the issuance to 31,030,572.
The issuance of new shares was resolved today by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register.
The capital increase has been executed by MainFirst Bank AG, Kennedyallee 76, 60596 Frankfurt, Germany, acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner.
Important notes
+++ End of the ad hoc announcement +++
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company"s proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company"s business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company"s strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Schriesheimer Str. 101
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1031007
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1031007 27-Apr-2020 CET/CEST
