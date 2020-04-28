

Ladenburg, Germany, 27 April 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: WL6) announces that it has successfully raised approximately EUR 14.4 million in gross proceeds through a private placement via an accelerated book building transaction. Heidelberg Pharma issued 2,820,961 new shares from authorized capital, which corresponds to approximately 10% of the current share capital. Of these, 2,679,961 shares were allocated to the main investor dievini Hopp Biotech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, (dievini) as well as 141,000 shares to institutional investors at a price of EUR 5.10 per share, which represents a discount of approximately 5% to the daily closing price. The capital measure will increase the total number of registered shares after the issuance to 31,030,572.



The issuance of new shares was resolved today by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the capital increase has been entered in the commercial register.



The capital increase has been executed by MainFirst Bank AG, Kennedyallee 76, 60596 Frankfurt, Germany, acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner.



About Heidelberg Pharma



Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company"s proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.



