DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. decided to initiate a domination agreement with ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft





28-Apr-2020 / 13:56 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

-----

ADO Properties S.A.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, April 28, 2020

Today, the board of directors of ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO Properties") decided to initiate a domination agreement between ADO Properties, as controlling entity, and ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER"), as controlled entity, pursuant to sec. 291 ff. German Stock Corporation Act ("Domination Agreement") to drive forward the integration of the two companies. The preparatory measures required for this purpose include the instruction of an auditing firm for the required IDW S1 valuation and the sending of a proposal to the court to appoint an auditor. The conclusion of the Domination Agreement is subject to further steps including the receipt of the IDW S1 valuation and alignment with the management board of ADLER whether a Domination Agreement, which would also require the approval of ADLER"s general meeting, should actually be concluded.

Should a Domination Agreement be concluded, ADO Properties would offer to the minority shareholders of ADLER to purchase their shares against a share compensation in ADO shares and to pay an annual compensation for the term of the Domination Agreement. The companies would determine the final settlement scheme and the annual compensation payment under the Domination Agreement in accordance with legal requirements and based on a company valuation.

Notifying Person:



Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel



+49 30 403 907 548



n.mueller@ado.berlin

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, April 28, 2020

ADO Properties S.A.



Board of Directors