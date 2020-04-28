





Tuff Group AG: The TUFF Group AG announces Corona-related postponement of the publication of the annual accounts for the financial year 2019 to 30 September 2020

















The TUFF Group AG announces Corona-related postponement of the publication of the annual accounts for the financial year 2019 to 30 September 2020





Munich, April 28, 2020 - The TUFF Group AG hereby announces that it will not be publishing its annual financial report and consolidated financial statements including the group management report for the financial year ending December 31, 2019 in the statutory period until April 30, 2020, but only on September 30, 2020. The postponement of the publication of the accounting documents is due to a delay in the preparation and audit of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements as a result of Corona-related restrictions, in particular with regard to the Group"s Singapore subsidiary.



























