28.04.2020 / 14:07



Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 30, 2020

Address: https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

United States
Internet: www.db.com





 
