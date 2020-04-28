DGAP-News: Tuff Group AG: Die TUFF Group AG gibt Corona-bedingte Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Rechnungslegungsunterlagen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 auf den 30. September 2020 bekannt

2020. április 28., kedd, 14:10







DGAP-News: Tuff Group AG


/ Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Jahresergebnis






Tuff Group AG: Die TUFF Group AG gibt Corona-bedingte Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Rechnungslegungsunterlagen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 auf den 30. September 2020 bekannt








28.04.2020 / 14:10




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die TUFF Group AG gibt Corona-bedingte Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Rechnungslegungsunterlagen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 auf den 30. September 2020 bekannt


München, 28. April 2020 - Die TUFF Group AG gibt hiermit bekannt, dass sie den Jahresfinanzbericht und den Konzernabschluss samt Konzernlagebericht für das Geschäftsjahr zum 31. Dezember 2019 nicht in der gesetzlich vorgesehenen Frist bis zum 30. April 2020, sondern erst am 30. September 2020 veröffentlichen werden wird. Die Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Rechnungslegungsunterlagen beruht auf einer Verzögerung bei der Aufstellung und Prüfung des Jahres- und Konzernabschlusses in Folge der Corona-bedingten Einschränkungen, insbesondere im Hinblick auf die Konzerngesellschaft mit Sitz in Singapur.















28.04.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Tuff Group AG

Frankfurter Ring 150, Haus 3

80807 München

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 69 98972350
E-Mail: investorrelations@tuffgroup.com
Internet: www.tuffgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1031839





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1031839  28.04.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1031839&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum