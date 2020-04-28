



Tuff Group AG: Die TUFF Group AG gibt Corona-bedingte Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Rechnungslegungsunterlagen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 auf den 30. September 2020 bekannt

















München, 28. April 2020 - Die TUFF Group AG gibt hiermit bekannt, dass sie den Jahresfinanzbericht und den Konzernabschluss samt Konzernlagebericht für das Geschäftsjahr zum 31. Dezember 2019 nicht in der gesetzlich vorgesehenen Frist bis zum 30. April 2020, sondern erst am 30. September 2020 veröffentlichen werden wird. Die Verschiebung der Veröffentlichung der Rechnungslegungsunterlagen beruht auf einer Verzögerung bei der Aufstellung und Prüfung des Jahres- und Konzernabschlusses in Folge der Corona-bedingten Einschränkungen, insbesondere im Hinblick auf die Konzerngesellschaft mit Sitz in Singapur.